NEXT Weather Alert: Miami-Dade, Broward, Keys under Excessive Heat Warning

MIAMI - Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 7 p.m.

It's the highest heat alert that can be issued. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team has issued a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday due to the warning.

This is the sixth Excessive Heat Warning this year.

NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said on Tuesday, Miami tied its record high with 95 degrees. The record was set in 1956.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said Miami also had a record heat index of 113 degrees, marking four consecutive days that Miami has had a heat index of 109 or higher. It's never happened before.

The National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning when forecast "feels-like" temperatures reach 110 or higher for two hours or more.

On Wednesday, the heat index is forecast to be between 110 degrees to 115 degrees.

The best advice is to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated by drinking water.

Also, check up on relatives and neighbors while the hot weather persists. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible and wear light weight, loose fitting clothing if you're going to be outside.

Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.