Newborn giraffe makes exhibit debut at Zoo Miami

MIAMI - This Thanksgiving, Zoo Miami has something extra special to be thankful for, as a healthy male giraffe was born at the zoo.

The mother's name is Mia and she is 15 years old. Her eighth calf was the 58th giraffe born at Zoo Miami.

This is believed to be one of the largest giraffe calves ever born at the zoo, standing over six feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

The father is 5-year-old Malcolm and this is his fifth calf.

Baby giraffe among its herd at Zoo Miami. Zoo Miami

Wednesday, the yet unnamed newborn made his exhibit debut with a great deal of attention from the rest of the herd.

Assuming all continues to go well, the plan is for mom and calf to be out with the rest of the herd throughout the holiday weekend.