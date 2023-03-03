Watch CBS News
New traffic pattern on I-395 to downtown, Miami Beach now in effect

By Austin Carter

/ CBS Miami

I-395-bridge.jpg
Artist rendering of Signature Bridge over Biscayne Blvd in downtown Miami (Source: i395-miami.com)

MIAMI -- For motorists driving into downtown Miami or over to Miami Beach, a new traffic pattern on Interstate 395 has started that could cause some traffic trouble.

Around NE 1st Avenue an eastbound lane will merge with a middle lane, leaving just two eastbound lanes of travel heading towards Biscayne Boulevard. 

The traffic shifts are necessary to enable the construction of the signature I-395 bridge to come.

You've likely already seen some of the arches to the bridge, and the current work is surrounding getting all of them placed.

"Out of those six arches, we're currently working on four of them, and by implementing this merge on the 395 it will open up the space for the fifth arch," said Oscar Gonzalez, who is managing the I-395 design project.

Construction is expected to be completed during the summer of 2026, with a price tag of $840 million.  

Austin Carter
Austin Carter

Austin Carter joined the CBS4 News Team in May 2021.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 10:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

