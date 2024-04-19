New South Miami-Dade eyelash salon vandalized days before it was set to open

MIAMI - A couple is devastated as the eyelash salon they were days away from opening was vandalized and they lost everything.

Indira and Alex Ortega said surveillance video from a nearby business captured what happened at their salon at Bird Road and 97th Avenue in the early morning hours of April 18th.

On the video, just after 4:30 a.m., two males arrived on a scooter. One got off and then threw a cinder block through the business' front window. He then set something on fire and threw it in. The two then sped off.

"When I got here and saw everything that was happening, that was devastating for me. This is something that I really wanted for so long, I was almost ready to open, the opening was supposed to be on May 5th," said Indira Ortega.

"The cops have two individuals that were caught on video, they're going to track them down, they know what they were driving, they know what they were wearing, time stamps, they have everything. It was arson," said Alex Ortega.

The Ortegas said the business was not insured but it would have kicked in on May 5th, the day they were scheduled to open.

The couple filed a police report and said they would have to start all over again.