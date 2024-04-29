New homes for veterans are coming to Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE - New homes for veterans are coming to Broward County. Two new apartment buildings will be dedicated to housing those who have served our country in part thanks to a big donation.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was joined by United Way of Broward County leaders, staff, and veterans to announce more than $1 million in funding that she was instrumental in securing in the House appropriations process to support the purchase of critical veteran housing.

"In 32 years in office, in three legislative bodies, this day, being able to make this announcement and make this check presentation is among the most gratifying," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz during a check presentation on Monday.

More than a million dollars in federal funding to help move veterans into homes in Broward County.

"It's cruel to leave a vulnerable person like a veteran thrown to the wolves out in the community," said Wasserman Schiultz.

The congresswoman awarded the check to the United Way and Mission United which is dedicated to helping veterans like Carlos Garcia who fell on hard times when his wife got sick.

"My wife passed away last month because of her illness. Anytime I have a problem, everyone here is so supportive," said Garcia.

The money will go towards buying two apartment buildings in Hollywood where veterans will live and receive on-site assistance so others like Garcia can get the help they need.

"It's also imperative that we honor the brave men and women who served our country," said Wasserman Schultz.

The United Way will continue fundraising for the project and they hope to purchase the properties within the next six months. They plan to offer affordable and transitional housing to about 20 to 30 veterans.