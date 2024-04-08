Watch CBS News
Local News

New Florida Lottery scratch-off game has $10 million top prize

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery is debuting four new scratch-off games for players to try their luck.  

At the top tier, is the $20 GOLD RUSH LEGACY. It has four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. In all, there are more than 19.7 million winning tickets and over $894 million in total cash prizes.

If twenty bucks sounds like a lot for a chance to win, you have other options.

For $5, you can play LOTERIA™ GRANDE for a chance to win $1 million instantly This game offers more than $62.1 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million. With more than 4.4 million winning tickets, your overall odds of winning something are 1-in-3.97.


The new $2 WIN WIN WIN scratch-Off game features more than 3.1 million winning tickets, and offers over $19.1 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $50,000! The game's overall odds are 1-in-4.36.

Four a buck apiece, you can double the excitement and double the fun with the DOUBLE IT! scratch-off game in which players can win up to $5,000 instantly. With overall odds of 1-in-4.98, DOUBLE IT! offers more than $8.5 million in total cash prizes and features more than 2.7 million winning tickets.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.39 billion for education.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 11:09 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.