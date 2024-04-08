New Florida Lottery scratch-off game has $10 million top prize

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery is debuting four new scratch-off games for players to try their luck.

At the top tier, is the $20 GOLD RUSH LEGACY. It has four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. In all, there are more than 19.7 million winning tickets and over $894 million in total cash prizes.

If twenty bucks sounds like a lot for a chance to win, you have other options.

For $5, you can play LOTERIA™ GRANDE for a chance to win $1 million instantly This game offers more than $62.1 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million. With more than 4.4 million winning tickets, your overall odds of winning something are 1-in-3.97.



The new $2 WIN WIN WIN scratch-Off game features more than 3.1 million winning tickets, and offers over $19.1 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $50,000! The game's overall odds are 1-in-4.36.

Four a buck apiece, you can double the excitement and double the fun with the DOUBLE IT! scratch-off game in which players can win up to $5,000 instantly. With overall odds of 1-in-4.98, DOUBLE IT! offers more than $8.5 million in total cash prizes and features more than 2.7 million winning tickets.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.39 billion for education.

