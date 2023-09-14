New Florida Beach Bowl game will feature 2 HBCUs during post-season play in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The inaugural Florida Beach Bowl will feature two Historically Black Colleges and University football teams playing in Fort Lauderdale during post-season play, organizers announced Thursday.

This year's bowl match up will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at DRV PNK Stadium, with tickets going on sale on Sept. 18 at Ticketmaster, officials said during a news conference to announce the new game.

"Today's press conference isn't just about football; it's about opening doors for HBCUs," said Victor Robenson, CEO of the Florida Beach Bowl, in a written statement. "We're creating a platform for academic and athletic excellence to be showcased on a national stage."

According to conference officials, the inaugural game will feature teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference conferences who each have at least six wins in conference play during their regular-season.

Said Jacquie McWilliams Parker, a CIAA commissioner: "We are thrilled to participate in an event that not only enhances the sporting culture but also provides academic enrichment opportunities for our students. The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a game; it's a continuation of the legacy that the CIAA has cultivated over more than a century."

Officials said 70 percent of the country will be able to watch the game, which will be shown on the Urban Edge Network in partnership with the Impact Network.

In addition to the game, the days leading up to the match will include a celebrity golf tournament, 5K run, hall of fame prayer breakfast and fan fest.