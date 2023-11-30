New connector bridge opening Friday on SR-836/I-395

MIAMI - A new traffic pattern is beginning Friday for drivers connecting onto I-395 via SR-836.

Newly constructed bridges are opening to connect eastbound Dolphin Expressway traffic to eastbound I-395 traffic.

Eastbound drivers will be diverted onto the new connector bridge, drivers heading onto northbound I-95 will stay to the left to exit, and drivers heading onto southbound I-95 will stay to the right to exit.

Once on I-395, drivers exiting to NE 2 Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard will now exit to the right at Exit 2B, and those continuing onto the MacArthur Causeway/Miami Beach will stay in the left two lanes.

As work begins to remove the old connector bridge, closures will impact the area over the weekend on I-95. Here are those details:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, December 1 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, all southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed at State Road (SR) 836. Drivers can:

Non-Tolled detour route for southbound I-95:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 14 Street

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at NW 11 Street

Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at NW 8 Street

Turn right at NW 3 Court to access the I-95 south ramp after NW 2 Street

Tolled detour route for southbound I-95

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 12 Avenue

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

Continue east on SR 836 to access the I-95 south ramp

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, all southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed at SR 836 along with the southbound ramp to eastbound I-395. Drivers continuing south on I-95 can use the detour noted above, and drivers heading east on I-395 can use the detour shown below:

Non-Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 14 Street

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at NW 11 Street

Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at NW 8 Street

Continue east on NW 8 Street, then turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach ramp



Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 12 Avenue

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

Continue east on SR 836 to access eastbound I-395



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, MONDAY, DECEMBER 4 AND TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

The southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound SR 836 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Continue south on I-95, exit at the NW 8 Street ramp (Exit 3B)

Turn left on NW 8 Street, continue east on NW 8 Street

Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach Ramp