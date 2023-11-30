New connector bridge opening Friday on SR-836/I-395
MIAMI - A new traffic pattern is beginning Friday for drivers connecting onto I-395 via SR-836.
Newly constructed bridges are opening to connect eastbound Dolphin Expressway traffic to eastbound I-395 traffic.
Eastbound drivers will be diverted onto the new connector bridge, drivers heading onto northbound I-95 will stay to the left to exit, and drivers heading onto southbound I-95 will stay to the right to exit.
Once on I-395, drivers exiting to NE 2 Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard will now exit to the right at Exit 2B, and those continuing onto the MacArthur Causeway/Miami Beach will stay in the left two lanes.
As work begins to remove the old connector bridge, closures will impact the area over the weekend on I-95. Here are those details:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1
Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, December 1 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, all southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed at State Road (SR) 836. Drivers can:
Non-Tolled detour route for southbound I-95:
- Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 14 Street
- Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at NW 11 Street
- Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at NW 8 Street
- Turn right at NW 3 Court to access the I-95 south ramp after NW 2 Street
Tolled detour route for southbound I-95
- Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 12 Avenue
- Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp
- Continue east on SR 836 to access the I-95 south ramp
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2
Starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, all southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed at SR 836 along with the southbound ramp to eastbound I-395. Drivers continuing south on I-95 can use the detour noted above, and drivers heading east on I-395 can use the detour shown below:
Non-Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:
- Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 14 Street
- Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at NW 11 Street
- Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at NW 8 Street
- Continue east on NW 8 Street, then turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach ramp
Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:
- Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 12 Avenue
- Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp
- Continue east on SR 836 to access eastbound I-395
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, MONDAY, DECEMBER 4 AND TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5
The southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound SR 836 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:
- Continue south on I-95, exit at the NW 8 Street ramp (Exit 3B)
- Turn left on NW 8 Street, continue east on NW 8 Street
- Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach Ramp
