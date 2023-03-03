Proposed law would ban flying LGBT flags from government buildings

MIAMI - Lots of flags flying over city hall in Wilton Manors and the city park across the street, but there's a proposal in the legislature to cut that down to just 4.

"It just clearly lines up what flags can be flown over government facilities, like the state flag, the American flag, the POW flag and our firefighter's flag," said Republican State Senator Jay Collins from the Tampa Bay Area.

He introduced the bill in the Senate. Sweetwater Republican David Borrero is the House sponsor of the bill saying, "No other flag may be exposed to public view… by a governmental agency, local government, or unit of local government."

"I encourage people to use their first amendment rights and express themselves however they want to at their homes and in their conversations," Senator Collins said.

Chris Caputo is a Wilton Manors City Commissioner. "This is truly a direct attack on our city where we proudly wave the pride flag and the trans flag which represents our community and the values we stand for," Commissioner Caputo said.

He calls this another hit to the LGBTQ community. "Locally we're starting a grassroots organization called FlagUp. We really want to fight any legislation that against gays and other minority and underrepresented populations," he said.

He wonders why banning flags is even an issue.

"We have so many other issues that are real problems. We have kids that go without food, mental health needs more funding. We are in the epicenter of an affordable housing crisis right here in South Florida," Caputo argued.

"What's the need for something like this? CBS4's Ted Scouten asked Sen. Collins.

"I believe we are a nation in a state of standards and laws and I think that sometimes people get caught up in a lot of different things. This just clearly delineates and solves this problem at the government level," Sen. Collins said.

The bill would still have to make its way through committees before eventually making its way to the floor if it passes out of those committees. The legislature is set to meet beginning next Tuesday.

We reached out to State Representative Borrero several times on Friday but did not hear back.