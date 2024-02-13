New Aventura housing with rent as low as '$500 a month' will help seniors

MIAMI -- A new, affordable housing complex is coming to Aventura to help the city's senior population.

Ground was broken Monday for "Oasis at Aventura." The eight-story building will offer 95 affordable apartments for seniors.

To qualify, residents must be at least 62 years old and meet specific income requirements.

Rent will range from just under $500 to a little over $1,100 a month.

"Everybody needs access to housing they can afford," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "For our folks who age, or are maybe on a social security check, or a retirement check, not keeping pace with inflation. The cost of housing has skyrocketed and their incomes have stayed flat. So, it's critically important that we find ways to keep them living with dignity."

Eight of the 95 units will fall under Section 8 housing which will allow people with rent vouchers to live there.