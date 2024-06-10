New AI lifeguard tool "MYLO" monitors pools in hopes of preventing drownings

MIAMI - Technology is working to tackle a national lifeguard shortage.

Companies are turning artificial intelligence into a lifeguards.

The Boulos family in Pinecrest said they have an AI lifeguard constantly watching their backyard pool. It's in response to their 5-year-old nearly drowning a few years ago.

Ashley Boulos says it happened so quickly.

"When Liam was a baby, you know, he slipped under and it was just a split second. We were standing two feet away and we didn't know because we weren't facing him," she said.

Her husband, Paul, jumped in with his clothes on to save him.

"It's one of those things that terrifies you as a parent because, you know, for me as a physician, you know, my biggest fear of having children was drowning," he said.

Florida leads the nation in child drowning deaths, according to the state's Department of Children and Families.

That's why this family of doctors isn't taking any chances. They now have an AI lifeguard. This technology called MYLO monitors the pool at all hours, both above and below the water.

The makers of MYLO say they took hundreds of drowning scenarios and inserted that data into the product's AI technology so it can spot the signs. When that happens the system sends an alarm to the pool device and a housing unit. It also sends alerts to your phone where you can see what's happening underwater.

So whether you're near the pool or even out of town you'll know if you someone's in it.

"The MYLO can actually differentiate between, you know, a stationary mobile object and a person playing in the pool. And even in cases of what we call silent drowning where, for example, you know, a young one is on a floaty and maybe slips into the water inadvertently and then gets submerged, not realizing they're asleep and then inhales and that motionless person underwater would actually set the MYLO off," said Paul Boulos.

Silent drownings are the leading cause of death for children 4 years old and under, according to the CDC.

Dr. Boulos said he's seen far too many while working in a pediatric hospital.

"It's gut-wrenching, it's heartbreaking. You do everything you can. And the idea is you want to try and do everything you can before it even gets to that point," he said.

That's where this AI lifeguard provides more than an extra set of eyes on the water.

"Just having the extra security of the MYLO is peace of mind," said Ashley Boulos.