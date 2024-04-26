New affordable housing complex in Miami made possible by generosity of one man

MIAMI - There is a new affordable housing complex thanks to the generosity of a man who believes in helping the less fortunate transform their lives and live in dignity. The complex received a very special blessing from the man it is named after.

This was all possible thanks to Phillip Sylvester, an entrepreneur, investor and devout Catholic.

"We built these units with individuality color, some art some positive words nature some outdoor space so that people knew they're more than tenants that somebody cared about them and it's supposed to be a place that's inspirational," said Sylvester.

"Housing is a human right. It's something that is not extra, it is essential and so many today lack access to that basic human right," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Wenski Groves, located at 2130 NW 37th Street in Miami has 30 brand-new apartments, 20 efficiencies and 10 one-bedrooms for those struggling to make ends meet.

"This is something that's good. We thank Philip and the other people around here that I made it possible. It's a great honor," said Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

"So, now the easy part is over, and the hard work of transforming lives begins and for me today, it all comes together," said Sylvester.

The apartments are based on the income of a working family and rent will range from $900 to $1,500 a month.