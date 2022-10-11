Neighbors 4 Neighbors' relief efforts for Hurricane Ian victims continue
MIAMI -- Efforts by Neighbors 4 Neighbors to help Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian is continuing.
The storm left a trail of destruction across southwest Florida along with a death toll that has risen to over 100 people.
For those who want to donate to Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Hurricane Ian relief funds, you can do so by texting Hurricane Ian to 41444 or go to Neighbors4Neighbors.org/HurricaneIan.
