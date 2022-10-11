Watch CBS News
Neighbors 4 Neighbors

Neighbors 4 Neighbors' relief efforts for Hurricane Ian victims continue

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Efforts by Neighbors 4 Neighbors to help Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian is continuing.

The storm left a trail of destruction across southwest Florida along with a death toll that has risen to over 100 people.

For those who want to donate to Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Hurricane Ian relief funds, you can do so by texting Hurricane Ian to 41444 or go to Neighbors4Neighbors.org/HurricaneIan

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:57 PM

