Neighbors 4 Neighbors' relief efforts for Hurricane Ian victims continue

MIAMI -- Efforts by Neighbors 4 Neighbors to help Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian is continuing.

The storm left a trail of destruction across southwest Florida along with a death toll that has risen to over 100 people.

For those who want to donate to Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Hurricane Ian relief funds, you can do so by texting Hurricane Ian to 41444 or go to Neighbors4Neighbors.org/HurricaneIan.