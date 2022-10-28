Watch CBS News
Neighbors 4 Neighbors

Neighbors 4 Neighbors donates $40K to Global Empowerment Mission for Hurricane Ian relief

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Neighbors 4 Neighbors presents $40K check for Ian relief
Neighbors 4 Neighbors presents $40K check for Ian relief 00:33

MIAMI -- Neighbors 4 Neighbors this week presented a $40,000 relief check to Global Empowerment Mission to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

WFOR-TV General Manager Darryll Green and representatives from the agency were on hand during the ceremonial presentation Wednesday.

GEM is a disaster relief non-profit dedicated to helping those negatively impacted by natural disaster events.

Workers from the group have been working on Florida's western coast to help residents recover from the storm, one of the strongest to ever hit the U.S. mainland.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.