"Adopt A Family" for the holidays and bring joy to those in need

MIAMI - For 32 years, families in South Florida have been carrying on a holiday tradition that brings joy to those who need a helping hand.

The Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt A Family 4 The Holidays program is a one-of-a-kind gift-giving experience. Families enrolled in the program are adopted by a local family who helps ensure they will have presents to open during the holidays.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors collaborates with over 40 local non-profit partners to support the families enrolled in our program.

The program is different from others because it gives volunteers the opportunity to meet the families they adopt and personally deliver the gifts.

Last year, 696 families in need were adopted. This year, at least 100 families still need to be adopted for this holiday season.

The process to help is made simple. Visit the Adopt A Family website to register and adopt a local family.