Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 150K signatures submitted in effort to legalize recreational use of marijuana

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. 

The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.

The Safe & Smart Florida political committee, which is leading the initiative, would need to submit 891,589 signatures to get on the 2024 ballot.

It also would need to submit 222,898 signatures to trigger a crucial Florida Supreme Court review of the proposed ballot wording.

The "Adult Personal Use of Marijuana" proposal would allow people 21 or older "to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise."

The initiative has received $15 million from Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana company. Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that broadly made medical marijuana available in Florida. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 9:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.