Near record heat ahead of late afternoon showers, storms

MIAMI - A warm, muggy start to Tuesday will lead to a day of near-record temperatures by the afternoon. Highs are expected to top off in the middle 80s across South Florida today, with plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day to warm things up.

Warm one NEXT Weather

A cold front moving through Tuesday night will bring a broken line of showers and storms through the area during the evening hours. This line will continue to move southward overnight, leaving us drier and cooler behind it on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will run on the order of 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday behind the cold front, with temperatures only set to warm into the low 70s.

A few showers return Thursday and Friday out ahead of our next front set to move through Friday night. This will bring us a more noticeable shot of cool air just in time for the weekend, with lows falling back into the 50s by Saturday night.

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman