NCAA Tournament latest: FAU Owls bow out early

There will be no Final Four run for FAU this year.

Ryan Langborg scored 12 of his career-high 27 points in overtime, and ninth-seeded Northwestern finally put away No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic 77-65 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brooks Barnhizer's driving layup tied it with nine seconds left for the Wildcats (22-11), who recovered after squandering a nine-point lead late in the second half. They will play No. 1 overall seed UConn or 16th-seeded Stetson in the second round of the East Region on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Boo Buie had 19 of his 22 points after a quiet first half, and Barnhizer added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern, which advanced in the NCAAs for the second consecutive season.

Vlad Goldin had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (25-9), who returned nearly their entire team from a surprising Final Four run last year but were unable to muster that same March magic this time.

Down by nine with 6 1/2 minutes left, Florida Atlantic scored eight straight points to grab a 58-56 lead on Johnell Davis' driving basket with 1:04 remaining — his first points of the second half.

Third-seeded Baylor is moving onto the second round.

The Bears never trailed in routing 14th-seeded Colgate. Jalen Bridges led four Bears in double figures. They led by as much as 25.

Baylor will play either Clemson or New Mexico on Sunday in the second round.

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek returned with a passion after missing six games with an injured oblique, knocking down his first two 3-pointers and scoring eight as the Golden Eagles lead Western Kentucky 13-12 at the first media timeout.

The nation's No. 2 playmaker coming in (7.6 assists per game) had yet to record an assist through nine minutes but had three rebounds.

Jacy Sheldon leads the way with 19 points and three other Buckeyes reach double-figures as Ohio State routs Maine 80-57 in a first-round game in the NCAA women's tournament.

The second-seeded Buckeyes advance to play the winner of the Duke-Richmond.

North Carolina is into the second round of the women's tournament after topping Michigan State 59-56 in the Albany 1 Region.

The Tar Heels will next play on Sunday. Barring a huge ... enormous, really ... upset, that game will be against top-ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks play 16th-seeded Presbyterian later this afternoon.

The second full day of the men's NCAA Tournament is underway, with No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic and ninth-seeded Northwestern tipping off an East Region game in Brooklyn.

The winner is likely to face top overall seed UConn in the second round, provided the defending national champion Huskies get past 16th-seeded Stetson.

No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Michigan State have started the first full day of the NCAA women's tournament in Columbia.

Several players from top-overall seeded South Carolina are sitting near the court to watch before they start to prepare for their opener against 16th-seeded Presbyterian later Friday.

There have been two instances of someone coming off the bench, making 10 3-pointers and not even trying a 2-pointer this season.

One was Oakland's Jack Gohlke vs. IUPUI on Feb. 17. The other was Gohlke vs. Kentucky in the NCAA tournament last night.

That's how rare what he did was. This season, Gohlke is truly one of a kind.

The women's NCAA Tournament field is set and now the fun begins, with 64 teams trying to win the national championship.

The stars are out with Caitlin Clark trying to get Iowa its first national championship and Angel Reese looking to help LSU repeat as champion. The third-seeded Tigers ended a 10-year run of No. 1-seeded teams winning the title last year.

Look for that to be a one-year thing. Here is a look at what could happen over the next few weeks:

