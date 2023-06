NB Turnpike near Griffin Road shut down after fatal crash

NB Turnpike near Griffin road shut down after fatal crash

NB Turnpike near Griffin road shut down after fatal crash

MIAMI -- The northbound lanes of the turnpike near Griffin Road are temporarily closed due to a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning.

The crash involves a tractor trailer rolled over on its side.

FHP is currently investigating.

To avoid the area an alternative route is the I-95.