Nationwide manhunt for suspected killer Christopher Keeley ends in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH – A break in the case following a nationwide manhunt for a suspected killer from Massachusetts.
Christopher Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach.
The 27-year-old is facing charges in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield, which is about an hour away from Boston.
Officers were called to that area for a wellbeing check earlier this week and found the victims stabbed and bludgeoned to death.
According to a police warrant, Keeley knew the couple and lived at the home for some time.
It's unclear when he will be extradited back to Massachusetts.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.