Nationwide manhunt for suspected killer Christopher Keeley ends in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH – A break in the case following a nationwide manhunt for a suspected killer from Massachusetts.

Christopher Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach.

The 27-year-old is facing charges in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield, which is about an hour away from Boston.

Officers were called to that area for a wellbeing check earlier this week and found the victims stabbed and bludgeoned to death.

According to a police warrant, Keeley knew the couple and lived at the home for some time.

It's unclear when he will be extradited back to Massachusetts.