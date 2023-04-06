National Burrito Day is April 6; here are some burrito deals from U.S. restaurants
National Burrito Day is Thursday, April 6, and some restaurants across the U.S. are joining in the celebration by offering burrito deals. From half off to reduced price to free delivery, here are some of the more noteworthy deals we found.
Click on the links provided below for deal specifics and availability.
Taco Bell
If you're a Taco Bell rewards member, you can get a free Grilled Cheese Burrito on an order of $20 or more if you order through the app. The deal goes through April 9.
Rubios
Rubio's is offering a $7.99 deal on any of its burritos. The deal allows customers to purchase multiple reduced-price burritos in a single purchase.
Maverik
The gas station/convenience store is offering half-off burritos for its Nitro Club card holders until 5 p.m. Thursday.
El Pollo Loco
This chain says that if you buy one burrito, you can get one free if you order through their Loco Rewards app.
Del Taco
Del Taco says if you spend $10, you can get any burrito free when you order through the app or on deltaco.com.
Chipotle
Use the code "Deliver" at the digital checkout for a $0 delivery fee on orders of a minimum of $10. They also urge people to follow their Twitter account for ways to get free burritos throughout the day.
