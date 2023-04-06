National Burrito Day is April 6; here are some burrito deals from U.S. restaurants National Burrito Day is April 6; here are some burrito deals from U.S. restaurants 00:27

National Burrito Day is Thursday, April 6, and some restaurants across the U.S. are joining in the celebration by offering burrito deals. From half off to reduced price to free delivery, here are some of the more noteworthy deals we found.

Burritos! AMEER Hamza / 500px

Click on the links provided below for deal specifics and availability.

Taco Bell

If you're a Taco Bell rewards member, you can get a free Grilled Cheese Burrito on an order of $20 or more if you order through the app. The deal goes through April 9.

Rubios

Rubio's is offering a $7.99 deal on any of its burritos. The deal allows customers to purchase multiple reduced-price burritos in a single purchase.

Maverik

The gas station/convenience store is offering half-off burritos for its Nitro Club card holders until 5 p.m. Thursday.

El Pollo Loco

This chain says that if you buy one burrito, you can get one free if you order through their Loco Rewards app.

Del Taco

Del Taco says if you spend $10, you can get any burrito free when you order through the app or on deltaco.com.

Chipotle

Use the code "Deliver" at the digital checkout for a $0 delivery fee on orders of a minimum of $10. They also urge people to follow their Twitter account for ways to get free burritos throughout the day.