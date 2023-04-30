National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, fees waived

MIAMI--Sunday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and pet adoption fees are being waived at some local south Florida shelters. Miami-Dade Animal Services is not charging for adoptions on dogs that weigh more than 35 pounds.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is celebrated across the country and is meant to help spread awareness about all the pets in shelters looking for their forever homes.

CBS News Miami spoke to Flora Beal with Miami-Dade Animal Services who says there is an ongoing crisis at animal shelters. Too many pets are in the shelters and there are not enough adopters available right now. She says she hopes people across South Florida will consider adopting a shelter animal.

There will be events all day long for the public at the shelter.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is located at 3599 NW 79th Ave in Doral.