Nat Moore Trophy: Who will take this year's honors?

MIAMI - The countdown is on to find out who will be this year's winner of the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

Here's more with the 4 finalists on what it means to be selected for this award:

Nathaniel Joseph

"It's a big honor. Just to be able to be in this position. To be able to be that outlet for a lot of kids in the community and Miami Edison. Just being from Miami Edison a lot don't expect kids to come out of Miami Edison and be something big. Just to be able to come out of Miami Edison and make as a finalist with some of the top guys around from South Florida it means a lot."

Edwin Joseph

"Three very talented people I'm going against. Rueben, (Ray Ray) Nathaniel Joseph and Brandon. Playing both sides and doing more during the games and competing off the field too. I just feel like as much as I put in on offense I put in on defense at the same time against big players and big names on football teams."

Rueben Bain

"Huge accomplishment at least in my perspective. Growing up at least through my high school experience, my high school journey. I always seen guys win this award. Big accomplishment on my end, also being mentioned with guys to that standard that have that type of skill set. It's a huge win for me especially with them being three receivers and me basically being the only defensive guy."

Brandon Inniss

"Them guys at the top of their class for a reason. They do what they do on and off the field that's why they were nominated for this award. For my name to be mentioned with those guys it's a pleasure."

You too can vote for the best high school football player in South Florida. Go to NatMooreTrophy.com

