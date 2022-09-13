Nat Moore Trophy nominees Palmetto High's twin brothers Bobby and Robby carry on dad's legacy

MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore trophy nominee features a family affair at Palmetto High School.

Twin brothers Bobby Washington Junior and Robby Washington are the sons of one of the most dominant high school football players in Miami-Dade County history.

If you've been around South Florida for a while and you've followed local high school football. You might have heard of the name Bobby Washington.

Twenty years ago, he was one of the biggest high school recruits ever in South Florida, who wanted to play for his hometown Canes but never got the chance.

But guess what? Today, his two sons hope to live his dream of playing for the University of Miami.

At Palmetto High School, the tandem are making waves in high school football.

Robby is a 4-star recruit, committed to the Canes and ready to make plays at Hard Rock Stadium.

His brother Bobby, a 3-star recruit on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker is also committed to the U.

Their dad, former Miami Killian star Bobby Washington, was a five-star running back, who had orally commited to the Canes.

He never ended up playing for UM after his admission was delayed because of some allegations over his ACT test, which he denied.

Both brothers love to play together and are happy to carry on the legendary Washington name.

CBS4's Mike Cugno asks Robby, "So tell me what's it like to play with your brother. How interesting and unique is it to play with your twin?"

"It's good because when he's on defense I'm doing a lot of screaming for him and I'm pretty when I'm on offense he's doing a lot of screaming for me."

Bobby Washington Jr. said, "When we on kickoff return, I like to block for him because that's my twin brother!"

Cugno asks, "So I got to ask, one plays offense and one plays defense, you guys share notes how does that work?"

"I just say tackle him, slap him on his neck," Robby responds.

Bobby says of his brother, "When he gets the ball he gotta score."