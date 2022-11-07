Nat Moore Trophy Nominee: Meet Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams

MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is one of the top players in the state. One college coach called him, "The best pure athlete in the country."

CBS4's sports anchor Mike Cugno interviewed him for this report.

"I'm going to take my talents to Florida State University," said Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams is out to prove he's one of one.

Even his commitment to Florida State was unique, complete with giant sparklers, of course.

"When I found out I was going to commit we just wanted to make it big. We got an event planner and she put it all together. It was crazy," said Williams.

Cugno asks, "Why did you choose Florida State?"

"They've been there from the beginning. It was one of my first five offers. I believe and I built a relationship from then. I've been there a few times and love the atmosphere."

Williams is loaded with raw abilities. He is also a star on the basketball court and says some of those skills translate to his game on the football field.

"With my athleticism for sure. High-pointing balls. My mobility. Being able to move. Get in and out of my breaks faster. My footwork. My IQ."

His size and speed is hard to miss when he's between those white lines.

At 6-3, 200 pounds, he's looking like he'll do just fine at the next level.

"You won't find no one in the country as big as me, who can do what I do. I'm fast, physical...I can highpoint balls. I can catch a ball. Get in and out of my breaks. I just started so I can get way farther than I am now."

