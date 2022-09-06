Nat Moore Trophy nominee Brandon Inniss shines as talented wide receiver

MIAMI - The search for the best high school football player in South Florida continues. This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee is wide receiver Brandon Inniss from American Heritage Plantation.

In an absolutely loaded 2023 class of talent, Inniss is the highest-rated recruit in the Miami-Dade/Broward area. If you ask him to play holder, he'll do it. If you ask him to play quarterback, he'll do it and has done it. But running routes and catching passes is where he really shines.

"Receiver is where l feel natural on the field. I feel like that's where I play the best. I played every position in little league, from center to right tackle, to d-tackle, to linebacker. Every position on the field - holder. So I feel like receiver is where l can contribute best to my team," he said.

He's been contributing to his teams for quite some time.

"l played varsity in 8th grade, so right after the season l got 15 offers. So after that l knew I could be something special," said Inniss.

Fifteen offers as an 8th grader? What were his folks thinking when that happened?

"I would say they were just proud of me. Not everybody thought I could play varsity as an 8th grader. And l started. I played alongside Zay Flowers who's about to get drafted to the NFL next year from Boston College. I played with Kenny McIntosh from Georgia, so it's not like l was playing for no garbage team either. So after that, l just knew anything could happen," said Inniss.

He is becoming a star all on his own but doesn't mind being compared to other wide receivers. He even picks apart the games of NFL wide receivers and incorporates their skills into his style

"Julio Jones mindset, how he comes to work every day. He doesn't talk too much but that's a little something I've added to my game. l like to talk. Jarvis Landry coming over the middle making strong catches. Ja'marr Chase's rookie year confidence - speed, burst, and able to win the one-on-one matchups. Those are probably three guys I've been watching a lot," said Inniss.

Inniss is poised to become a star at the next level. He's heading to Ohio State and told CBS4 about one of the more unique recruiting pitches we've ever heard.

"I talked to Garrett (Wilson) ten minutes before he got drafted and he said it was the best decision he made and look where he's at now. He went number ten overall I think. So it's something l took into consideration for sure.

If you would like to nominate your favorite South Florida high school football player, go to NatMooreTrophy.com.

