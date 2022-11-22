Nat Moore Trophy finalists chat with CBS4 sports anchor Jim Berry

MIAMI - This year's four finalists for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy feature 2 players from Miami-Dade County and 2 players from Broward.

CBS Miami sports anchor Jim Berry sat down with the final four: Rueben Bain, Brandon Inniss, Edwin Joseph and Nathaniel Joseph.

Here is what they told Jim about why they should win the trophy:

Jim chats with Rueben Bain: "What's it like for you to come up, Rueben starting with you. To see the success not only you have had but these guys that you have know for so long and have competed against probably?"

"The moment is surreal because growing up you never imagine this being in this position. Most people don't at least. Being guys who you played with your whole life and against your whole life. It's a surreal moment. Take it in and digest it and think about where we came from really," Bain said.

Jim asks Brandon Inniss, "So, Brandon what does it mean to you to be amongst this final four?"

"It means everything. First of all, I want to give all the glory to God. Without him, I wouldn't be in the position. These guys are the top of the top. That's why they are here sitting with me. Every time I get to play against them it just makes me better. I'm looking forward to it every time," said Inniss.

Jim asks Edwin Joseph, "Edwin, I'm wondering how you think the competition that you face week in and week out makes you sharpen up your game."

"There is a long list of great athletes here in South Florida. I don't feel like anybody else is really competing with us in South Florida. It's great to go against the best every week. All of us love each other. We support each other. All of us follow each other on social media. We all keep in contact, no matter what. Because you know in the next level we might be teammates or something. We all connect and bond off the field sometimes," said Joseph.

Jim asks Joseph, "It's not what you do on the field, it's off the field too. Teammates look up to you, classmates look up to you. So, how do you deal with the role of leadership?"

"Just being able to be that role model in the classroom more than on the field. Everybody knows what we got on the field. We are very talented down here. We all can catch a football or get sacks because that is just in our nature. Being down here dogs against dogs. Being able to maintain a high GPA, going to class and making sure you get the right grade, so the younger kids look up to you, it means a lot," said Joseph.

Bain is asked, "Why are you going to win this award?"

"I feel like I'm going to win this award because I'm a great player. Great person on and off the field. A leader, a role model. As years progress, I progress so me being a top ten player, top-ten person overall leads a path for me to win this award," said Bain

Jim asks Brandon Inniss, "Why are you going to win it, Brandon?"

"I feel like I'm going to win this award because of the leader I am on and off the field. I can play every position. I play every position on the field from little league to high school. A lot of kids look up to me, so things like that. That's why I should win the award," said Brandon.

Jim asks Edwin Joseph, "Edwin, why are you going to be carrying that trophy"?

"I feel I should be carrying that trophy because of that amount of work on and off the field. Especially the large gap I went from last year to this year. My performance was just great from last year. I did much better this year especially playing both sides of the field it's not easy to do that," Edwin said.

Jim asks Nathaniel Joseph, "Nathaniel last but not least. You are the smallest guy here but you can make a big statement by walking off with that trophy and having all these guys looking at you right?"

"Yep, hard work pays off and I put in a lot of hard work leading up to this point since 8th grade. This award would mean a lot to me and my family. Also because the award is also bigger than me. This award is for my community. This award is for Miami Edison. This award is for the world to look up to me. I hold this award that has such a high standard and I am part of that high standard. I want to make sure I come home with that award and make my community proud," Joseph said.



