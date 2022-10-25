Nat Moore Trophy: Chaminade Madonna's WR Edwin Joseph looking to make name for himself

MIAMI - Last year's winner of the CBS4's Nat Moore Trophy Kenyatta Jackson hailed from Chaminade Madonna. This high school football powerhouse once again features this week's nominee. Wide receiver Edwin Joseph is making a name for himself and is looking to follow in Jackson's footsteps.

At Chaminade Madonna, the talent jumps off the tape. It's why they've won 4 state titles in 5 years. Joseph, a senior-wide out, is one of their stars.

CBS4's Mike Cugno sat down with the talented receiver. Here is the full interview:

Cugno: "First of all, before we start talking about anything. You just ran out the back of the end zone and hurdled a four-foot fence. How much of a freak athlete are you, man?

Joseph: "I actually started out playing soccer. That was my first sport. A lot of people said I was better at soccer than football. Towards the end of middle school, I just choose football and stuck with it. I love football more than soccer."

That turned out to be a smart choice.

Joseph is not only one of the best players on one of the best teams here in South Florida. He's helped Chaminade reach a top ten ranking nationally.

Cugno: "What's it like playing on a team like this?

Joseph: "You know its great because there is a lot of competition in practice. Everybody makes each other better. Iron sharpens iron."

"Its' great. We started off playing a lot of them (practice). I started playing with them in 9th grade. We've been together, we keep grinding together every summer. It's all about having each other's back. This is probably the biggest brotherhood we have. Everyone love each other. Everybody not selfish. We all just close together."

Cugno: "You mention iron sharpens iron. When I look at all the helmets here. There is a D-1 school on basically everyone's helmet. How cool is that? Tell us a little about that. Is that just to show off who has been recruiting you the most."

Joseph: "It just really to show off show the love to the colleges who are recruiting us. It's still hard for them. They have a season they have to prepare for and they have to go out and recruit nationally ranked kids. Show love and thank them for recruiting us. We work hard for it, but we also thank them for trusting us."

This powerhouse program has some history with the Nat Moore Trophy. This is where we found 2021 winner Kenyatta Jackson.

Joseph: "It would definitely be great to follow in Kenyatta's footsteps. He's definitely a great athlete. Inside school outside school. Outside the field, inside the field. It really shows what coach jones is doing out here in Chaminade recruiting great young men. Not only on the football but outside the football field for education and stuff."