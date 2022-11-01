Nat Moore Trophy: CBS4 takes a look at past winners, nominees

MIAMI - This is the third year of the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy. We are getting close to announcing our four finalists for the big award.

Past nominees and winners are now making headlines at the next level in college.

Mike Cugno updates you on their journeys.

The search for 2022 Nat Moore Trophy continues but this week, we wanted to give out a shout-out to some of our former nominees who are having success at the college level.

Let's start with the Gators and wideout Xavier Handerson.

Florida taking on Number 1 Georgia and Henderson gets loose down the sidelines for a 78-yard touchdown. This was his 2nd touchdown of the season but the longest reception of his career.

Our inaugural winner Henry Parrish has been the feature back for the Hurricanes. On Saturday, he ran for a career-best 113 yards.

He is averaging 5 yards a pop for Miami.

Finally, former St. Thomas Aquinas QB Zion Turner Lead UCONN to a win over Boston College this one a 62-yard hookup that ends up in the end zone.

Don't forget that you can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com