South Florida museums, parks hosting solar eclipse viewings

MIAMI - Millions are excited to watch Monday's solar eclipse which will cross portions of North America, from Central Mexico through Eastern Canada.

Although in South Florida we will only see a partial solar eclipse, about 46 percent of the sun's disc will be blocked by the moon, there's plenty to do - starting at the Frost Science Museum, Aquarium, and Planetarium in Miami.

"Hands-on activities led by our educational staff. We're going to be doing a fun comedic eclipse-based science show in our ocean gallery on stag. Of course, we have our planetarium show," said Alec Warren, the director of the Frost Planetarium.

At the Frost Museum, visitors will be given a pair of ISO-rated solar eclipse glasses so they can safely view the sun.

"Really the only thing you can see out of these is the sun itself," said Warren.

In Broward County, the public library system is giving out free solar eclipse glasses to cardholders. The county will be hosting viewing events at the Long Key Natural Area and Nature Center in Davie and at the Fox Observatory in Markham Park in Sunrise.

This is happening Monday from 1:15 p.m. through 4:15 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale's Museum of Discovery and Science is hosting a viewing as well. They'll have eclipse-themed activities for all ages leading up to the eclipse as well as a cosmic journey in the GeoDome Planetarium.