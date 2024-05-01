Marlins beat Rockies 4-1

Roddery Muñoz pitched six strong innings to get his first major league win and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Making his second major league start, the 24-year-old Muñoz (1-0) gave up one run and three hits while striking out seven and walking two. After allowing two base runners in the first, Muñoz retired 11 straight before Elehuris Montero's one-out single in the fifth.

Emmanuel Rivera singled twice and walked, while Luis Arraez and Bryan De La Cruz each drove in a run for the Marlins, who won their first series of the season. Dane Myers drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the eighth and has five RBIs over the last two games.

The Rockies are the first team since 1900 to have trailed at one point in each of their first 30 games.

Arraez hit a two-out RBI single against Rockies starter Dakota Hudson and scored on De La Cruz's double to put Miami ahead 2-0 in the fifth.

Elias Díaz's run-scoring grounder in the sixth got the Rockies to 2-1 after Muñoz walked Brenton Doyle and allowed Ryan McMahon's double.

Bryan Hoeing relieved Muñoz and got the next five outs. Tanner Scott completed the eighth and Anthony Maldonado closed with a perfect ninth for his first major league save.

Hudson (0-5) allowed two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked two, struck out two and hit a batter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left elbow strain) is improving and could progress to a throwing session soon.

Marlins: SS Tim Anderson (mild left thumb sprain) was scratched from the original lineup as a precaution. Anderson didn't start Tuesday but entered as the automatic runner in the 10th inning and scored the tying run in Miami's 7-6 win.

UP NEXT

RHP Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.67) will start the series finale for the Rockies on Thursday while the Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (1-1, 5.28).

___

