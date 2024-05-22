Watch CBS News
Miami fire that destroyed multiple cars deemed "suspicious"

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Four cars were destroyed and a fifth was damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened outside an apartment building off NW 76 Street just west of North Miami Avenue in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue said they received a call about the fire around 4:40 a.m.

Two of the cars that burned belonged to Roy Puckett's mother.

"My dog was barking and I heard a knocking on the door and stuff and I came outside and both of my mom's cars were on fire. I didn't know what to do so I just called 911," he said. 

He said he didn't see anyone in the area or anything suspicious. 

A Miami fire investigator said they are calling it suspicious, but it's too early to tell if the fire was the result of arson or a mechanical malfunction. No injuries were reported. 

John MacLauchlan

First published on May 22, 2024 / 6:21 AM EDT

