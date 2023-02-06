Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic during rush hour commute in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.

A multi-vehicle crash snarled the early morning commute for motorists. CBS 4

The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.

It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.

As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.

Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.

