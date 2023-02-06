Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic during rush hour commute in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.
The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.
It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.
As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.
Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.