Honoring Parkland victim, Luke's closet provides clothes, toys for foster children

MIAMI - Welcome to Luke's closet. "We've got shoes, we've got toys every cubby hole is filled with something that kids can come in and get excited about," said Gena Hoyer.

It's named after Luke Hoyer, he was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school when he was just 15.

"The tragedy was always so hard to live with something like this makes you see Luke being murdered is not all of Luke. A closet being named after him shows you life does go on. He can be honored," said his mom Gena.

She and Luke's dad Tom tell us the clothes and items in this closet are for foster children entering the SOS Children's Village in Coconut Creek.

They can come in and choose what they want.

"This is such a fitting kind of way to do it," explained Tom Hoyer.

"Kind of like a kid helping kids in a way. We're very honored to have Luke's name on the closet," he said.

Jillian Smath is the CEO of Children's Village Florida.

"Our mission is to keep sibling groups together when they come into the foster care system," she said.

SOS Children's Village tells us the idea of the closet came from trying to organize donations and grew from there.

"In partnering with the Teton Nation we took a garage from a house, built it out to be a nice closet,' explained Brenna Hovatter from Children's Village Florida.

"It really became a central place where new kids can come in and shop and have a sense of pride in their belongings and not get a bag of used clothes and shoes and decorations for their room," she said.

For Gena and Tom, Luke's closet is a wonderful way to honor their son, and help others at the same time.

"This is him sending us, I always call it little winks from heaven that this is something that helps other children," Gena said. "I know that he would be very proud of this."

If you want to help keep Luke's Closet stocked click here for an Amazon link featuring items the closet needs.