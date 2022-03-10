MSC Cruises Breaks Ground On New Terminal At PortMiami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - PortMiami is about to start construction on a new cruise ship terminal that will be the largest in North America.

"What we're doing here is having a terminal that can do 10 times the volume than what we had 50 years ago," said Rick Sasso, the chairman of MSC Cruises USA.

MSC Cruises broke ground on the $400 million project on Thursday at PortMiami. Once it's built, the terminal will be able to serve three cruise ships at a time and move up to 36,000 people in and out every day.

"We're doing a groundbreaking for the MSC Cruise terminal which will forever change the Miami skyline. It is truly a first of its kind terminal," said Port Director Hydi Webb.

The milestone cruise terminal is set to open in December 2023 and will bring jobs and dollars to South Florida.

"We are truly the gateway. We are truly the cruising capital. And it's investments like this that cement our place on the global stage," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.