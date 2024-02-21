MPDPD: Argument between father, son escalates to fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police said a domestic dispute on Wednesday afternoon escalated to a father fatally shooting his son.

Officers said they responded to a house in the 19500 block of West Lake Drive at around 5 p.m., regarding a domestic-related shooting inside a home.

When police got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the father and son got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation and then to a shooting.

The victim was airlifted to Aventura Hospital where he later died.

The father of the victim and his mother were being questioned by homicide detectives to determine the facts of the case.

Crime scene investigators are inside the home processing the scene for evidence.

The father is 68 years old who at this time does not face any charges. This could change after detectives are done talking to him and his wife.