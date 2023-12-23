Motorcyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run on Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a Saturday morning hit-and-run on Biscayne Boulevard.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 36th Street in response to a call regarding a motorcycle being struck. MPD told CBS News Miami that the vehicle fled and the motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in apparent critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the details as to what type of vehicle struck the motorcycle are currently under investigation.