Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist hurt after crash involving Miami-Dade Transit bus, police say

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

Motorcyclist injured in crash vs. bus in Miami
Motorcyclist injured in crash vs. bus in Miami 00:31

MIAMI -- A motorcyclist was hurt after crashing into a Miami Dade Transit bus Wednesday during the height of the evening rush hour commute, authorities said.

Scene
A motorcyclist was critically wounded after a crash with a Miami-Dade Transit bus. CBS News Miami

The 30-year-old man was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Medical Center, where he was said to be in extremely critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at NW 62nd Street and 12th Avenue.

Police said no one on the bus was hurt at the time of the crash.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred but homicide investigators from Miami-Dade police were investigating the wreck.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 6:06 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.