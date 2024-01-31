Motorcyclist hurt after crash involving Miami-Dade Transit bus, police say
MIAMI -- A motorcyclist was hurt after crashing into a Miami Dade Transit bus Wednesday during the height of the evening rush hour commute, authorities said.
The 30-year-old man was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Medical Center, where he was said to be in extremely critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at NW 62nd Street and 12th Avenue.
Police said no one on the bus was hurt at the time of the crash.
It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred but homicide investigators from Miami-Dade police were investigating the wreck.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.