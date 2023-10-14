Motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition after getting hit on Biscayne Boulevard
MIAMI — A motorcyclist was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning on Biscayne Boulevard.
Around 2:30 a.m., City of Miami Police responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Street in reference to a crash involving a motorcyclist, who was transported by Miami Fire to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Police are currently investigating what led up to the crash.
