Motorcyclist hospitalized after early morning crash in Miami

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an early morning crash in Miami on Saturday.

Around 1:25 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 54th Street to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The motorcyclist was immediately taken to Jackson Memorial Trauma in unknown condition, MPD told CBS News Miami. No other injuries were reported at this time.

MPD is currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash and who's at fault as well.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 11:00 AM EST

