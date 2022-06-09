Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.

BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street.

Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. 

Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.