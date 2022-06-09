Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.

BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street.

Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck.

Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.