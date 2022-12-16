Mother of "Baby June" charged with first degree murder, denied bond

PALM BEACH - The mother of Baby June, found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet four and half years ago, has been denied bond.

Arya Singh, 29, is charged with first degree murder in the death of her newborn.

Baby June was the name given to the child after an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body while boating on the ocean side of the inlet on June 1, 2018.

"I guarantee you when you see an infant newborn infant floating in the in the ocean, that somebody has just discarded like a piece of trash it tugs at your heart," said Palm Beach Sheriff Rick Bradshaw.

An artists rendering of an infant is shown as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office works to find more information about an infant that was found floating in an inlet. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

He said it was those feelings that led detectives to never give up on finding out who was responsible.

The sheriff's office said their Cold Case Unit first identified the infant's father.

"We got the DNA from the father. He was very cooperative. He knew nothing about this baby. He knew that he had a girlfriend at that time that told him that she had been pregnant but had taken care of it," said PBSO Det. Brittany Christoffel.

Sheriff's investigators got a sample of Singh's DNA sample from a piece of garbage and began investigating her.

Her DNA sample matched to the child and phone records placed her at the Boynton Beach Inlet on May 30th, 2018.

Singh told investigators that she gave birth over a hotel toilet and thought the child was dead when it was born.

"She had the baby in the hotel room bathroom. She didn't know she was pregnant until she saw that the baby had come out. She said the baby landed in the water and then she went and she passed out. She didn't pick up the baby or check on her at all. She ended up leaving, going to school and then going to the inlet later that night," said PBSO Det. Brittany Christoffel.

According to sheriff's investigators, Singh placed the newborn's body in a backpack and dumped it in the inlet that night. They believe the child was dead when it was placed in the inlet. She reportedly told investigators she chose to dispose of her body in the inlet because she liked the area.