Mother of baby found dead in Hollywood dumpster, man face charges

MIAMI - Hollywood police announced Friday the arrests of two people, months after a baby was found dead in a dumpster.

Back on January 8th, at around 8 a.m., Hollywood Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Rodman Street where a dead baby was found inside a bag in a dumpster.

Police said that during their investigation, Brenda Feliciano, 36, was identified as the mother of the infant and Terence Warren, 59, as the person who disposed of the baby in the dumpster.

On Thursday, Feliciano was charged with failure to report a death and Warren was arrested and charged with failure to report a death and improper disposal of a dead body.

Florida state law allows parents to surrender newborns to firefighters and hospital workers without giving their names.

