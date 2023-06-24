Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother makes history with Quadruplet birth at Mercy Hospital

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Mother gives birth to quadruplets, makes history at Mercy Hospital
Mother gives birth to quadruplets, makes history at Mercy Hospital 00:59

COCONUT GROVE -- Mayra Bradley gave birth not to one, not two, but four babies, marking the first occurrence of quadruplets delivered at Mercy Hospital in 70 years.

She described learning this was not an ordinary pregnancy.

"The doctor that was doing the ultrasound was like, yep, there's four, four babies. Then I literally passed out on the table. He was giggling because he was so nervous. I couldn't believe it. I said there's no way that that could happen. How did that happen?" Bradley said.

The doctors were concerned because this was a high-risk pregnancy.

At 30 weeks, Mayra successfully delivered the quadruplets and achieved a historic milestone.

Mom and all four baby girls are doing well. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.