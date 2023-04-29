Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother, child injured injured in NW Miami-Dade shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Mother, child injured injured in NW Miami-Dade shooting
Mother, child injured injured in NW Miami-Dade shooting 00:26

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday evening. 

A mother and a juvenile were shot while inside a vehicle at around 9 p.m. in the area of Northwest 80th Street and 11th Court, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was shot in the upper body and the juvenile was shot in a lower extremity.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. 

CBS News Miami cameras showed several police units inside an area roped off with yellow police tape. 

No additional information was immediately made available. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 10:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.