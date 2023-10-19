Mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the mid 80s

MIAMI - It was not as cool Thursday morning, compared to earlier in the week, but it was still comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said that's five to six degrees warmer than Wednesday.

A bit warmer Thursday NEXT Weather

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny on Thursday with seasonable highs in the mid-80s. The rain chance increases a bit at night into Friday with the potential for spotty showers due to higher moisture.

Friday we'll wake to milder temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Saturday the rain chance is low and it will be even warmer with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Once the front sweeps in lows will fall to the upper 60s by Sunday morning. Another shot of dry air will lower our humidity for the second half of the weekend and we'll enjoy pleasant sunshine with highs near the low 80s.