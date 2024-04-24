Watch CBS News
Mostly sunny with a pleasant breeze, highs in the low 80s

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A comfortable start to Wednesday morning with a mixed bag of temperatures, upper 60s and low 70s along the coast, a bit cooler inland with low to mid-60s.

Another beautiful, mostly sunny, dry day ahead with highs in the low 80s. We'll enjoy lower humidity and a pleasant breeze. Although it will not be as windy as Tuesday, there is still a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

As high pressure remains in place, we'll continue to enjoy a nice dry stretch of weather for the rest of the week.

Thursday morning lows will fall to the low 60s inland and the upper 60s along the coast. Highs will remain a little below normal in the low 80s. The breeze will increase out of the east on Friday through the weekend and it will be downright windy at times.

With a stronger onshore flow off the ocean, our mornings will be a little milder in the low 70s and highs will remain in the low 80s through Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance increases only slightly on Sunday into Monday. Spotty showers are possible on Tuesday.

