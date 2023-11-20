Watch CBS News
Mostly sunny South Florida Monday

Miami Weather for Monday 11/20/2023 7AM
MIAMI - An easterly ocean breeze will bring a low chance of showers across South Florida on Monday. Otherwise, the local weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the next several days into Thanksgiving.

Warmer mid week NEXT Weather

A warming trend will continue through Wednesday out ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will run about five degrees above average. In fact, Wednesday is currently on track to tie a record in Miami with a forecast high of 86 degrees.

The aforementioned front could bring a couple of showers to the area early Thanksgiving morning but will push to the south of us by Thursday afternoon, leaving us drier and a little cooler for Turkey Day. Highs will drop back to near average in the low 80s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Rain chances increase to around 30% for Friday afternoon.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 8:41 AM EST

