Mostly sunny, scattered storms to form west of South Florida metro areas

MIAMI - Storm coverage will be lower on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, with the highest chance for storms focused inland and to the west of the South Florida metro areas. High temperatures will top off around 90 degrees.

The drier weather will continue through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend, with rain chances set to remain at only 10-20 percent.

A warming trend will return, with highs set to climb back into the middle 90s by Memorial Day. This will be coupled with an uptick in humidity, allowing afternoon heat index values to return to the triple digits.