Mostly sunny end of the week, rain returns Sunday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Friday 2/2/2024 7AM
Miami Weather for Friday 2/2/2024 7AM 00:21

MIAMI - A cool start to Friday with mostly mid to upper 60s across South Florida, some areas did wake to the upper 50s.

We'll enjoy a dry and mostly sunny afternoon with milder highs in the upper 70s this Groundhog Day. Friday night lows will fall to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

We stay dry through Saturday but the rain returns Sunday. Showers and storms will move in on Sunday. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a limited threat of severe weather. 

Storms that develop may turn strong or severe with the potential for heavy rain, damaging gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach over 25 miles per hour Sunday into Monday. Lingering moisture will lead to scattered showers on Monday.

Drier, cooler air is expected next Tuesday as lows dip down to the upper 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 9:53 AM EST

